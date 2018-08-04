Saturday's weather: A cloudy morning followed by warm sunny spells this afternoon

Today

Rather cloudy in most places this morning with scattered patches of drizzle and mist, especially in the west and north.

It will brighten up through the afternoon with warm sunny spells developing.

Highest temperatures will range 18 to 23 degrees, coolest along Atlantic coasts in light West to Northwest breezes.

Tonight

Dry in most places tonight with some mist patches forming in calm conditions.

Later in the night, some patchy rain and drizzle reaching the Northwest coast.

Lowest temperatures 10 to 14 degrees.