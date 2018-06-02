Saturday's weather: Warm with some sunshine but a warning of "high intensity rainfall"

Today

A rather cloudy and misty start to the day with isolated showers.

The cloud will gradually thin out though allowing warm spells of hazy sunshine to develop with mostly dry weather across the southern half of the country.

However scattered slow moving showers will break out across the northern half of the country, many of which will be heavy and thundery with spot flooding possible until late this evening.

Top temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest away from southern counties.

Another calm day with light variable, mainly southerly breezes.

Tonight

Residual showers will largely die out, but with mist and fog developing in near calm. Mild and close, with lowest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees.

National weather warning

A status yellow rainfall warning is in effect for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.

Met Éireann says there will be "high intensity rainfall" in scattered thunderstorms which will lead to spot flooding.

Between 25 to 50mm is possible in downpours.

The alert is in place until 10.00pm Saturday night.