Saturday's weather: Temperatures will not be as hot as the last few days, but still very warm

Today

Today will continue mainly dry and sunny, but there is the risk of the odd shower in the west or northwest.

Temperatures will not be as hot as the last few days, but still very warm and reach 26 to 28 degrees.

However, it will be slightly cooler with top temperatures around 22 to 26 degrees in parts of the east and south in the light to moderate easterly breeze and also near western coasts in sea breezes.

Tonight

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells at first but cloud will gradually build from the west with just a few isolated showers in the northwest.

Lowest temperatures will stay around 13 to 16 degrees.

Winds will be light to moderate easterly to northerly at first but increase moderate northerly by morning.

Status yellow high-temperature warning

Temperatures in excess of 27 degrees Celsius expected on Saturday mainly in Connacht, Munster and parts south Leinster.

Warning valid until 10pm