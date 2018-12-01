Saturday's weather: Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle; Highest temperatures 13C

TODAY

This morning will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly in Leinster and Ulster.

The day will see longer drier periods and a few bright intervals.

Rain will develop in the southwest in the evening.

Highest temperatures of 7C in the north and 12C or 13C in the south.

TONIGHT

Tonight will start off dry and cold in many areas with a touch of frost possible in north Ulster.

Rain in the southwest will spread to all areas, clearing to the northeast by morning with some showers or patchy rain following.

Lowest temperatures of 1C to 6C.