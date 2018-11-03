Saturday's weather: Mild and windy with rain spreading eastwards; Highest temperatures 12C to 15C

TODAY

Today will begin rather mild and windy with rain spreading eastwards over the country.

There will be some heavy bursts, bringing a risk of spot flooding in places.

Brighter intervals with showers will develop in the west from mid-morning and will extend eastwards through the rest of the day.

Strong and gusty southerly winds will gradually abate, however they will continue strong and gusty in the west and northwest.

Highest temperatures 12C to 15C.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will continue early tonight, but they will be increasingly confined to Atlantic coastal counties overnight with long clear spells developing for most.

Patchy cloud will linger in parts of the east and southeast.

Moderate to fresh south to southwest winds will continue strong and gusty on the west and northwest coastal fringes.

Lowest temperatures 5C to 8C.