Saturday's weather: Mainly dry day with some patches of drizzle

Today

Largely dry today but a few patches of drizzle will occur, mainly along south and southeast coasts.

It will stay cloudy for most of the day with perhaps some brightness later.

Top temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Southeasterly breezes mostly moderate in strength but fresher and occasionally gusty on Atlantic coasts.

Tonight

Tonight will be mainly dry as well and it will turn a bit colder as skies start to clear.

Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in moderate southeast winds.