Saturday's weather: Good sunshine followed by isolated showers, dry tonight

Today

A cold, crisp start with grass frost and patchy fog clearing soon after dawn. Good sunshine at first this morning and just isolated showers in parts of the south and west.

Showers becoming more widespread later this morning and during the afternoon, some will be heavy or of hail with a slight risk of isolated thunderstorms.

Afternoon highs of 11 to 14 degrees Celsius with light winds in many areas but fresh southerly along Connacht and west Ulster's coasts.

Tonight

Showers will die away and it will be dry in many places tonight with clear periods, but cloudier in some western and northwestern areas with some showers on the coasts.

Cold with overnight lows of 1 to 4 degrees Celsius in many areas with patchy grass frost, mist and fog, but temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius in the west and northwest