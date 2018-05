TODAY

Cloudy and misty to begin, but today will be dry and humid.

It should stay cloudy in many areas, but some warm sunny spells will develop too – with the best weather inland and in the east.

Light south or southwest breezes.

Highest temperatures 17 to 20 degrees. Fog will linger near some south and Irish sea coasts.

TONIGHT

Remaining dry and calm tonight.

It will be very misty with fog in many places too. Minimum temperatures 6C to 9C degrees.