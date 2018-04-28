Saturday's weather: Cool and bright this morning, with widespread showers this afternoon

Today

Cool and bright this morning, with sunny spells and well scattered showers.

The showers will be more widespread this afternoon and evening and will be heaviest and most frequent over Ulster and Munster, with a risk of hail and thunder.

Top temperatures 11 to 13 C, generally, but 9 or 10 C, on coasts, exposed to the light north to northeast breezes.

Tonight

Cold overnight and becoming dry with showers dying out.

Long clear spells developing, in light northerly or variable breezes.

Lowest temperatures -1 to plus 3 C, with a sharp frost, mainly in rural areas and with a few patches of mist and shallow fog around dawn also.