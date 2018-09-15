Saturday's weather: Cloudy with a little hazy sunshine; Highest temperatures 15C to 17C

TODAY

Generally cloudy today with a dry start in most areas and a little hazy sunshine breaking through during the morning.

Scattered outbreaks of rain developing in the west will become more persistent later today with low cloud and mist near coasts there.

Southerly winds will freshen and become strong near Atlantic coasts.

Highest temperatures of 15C to 17C.

TONIGHT

Cloudy and very mild tonight with scattered outbreaks of rain.

Good dry spells too, with breaks in cloud later.

Lowest temperatures 11C to 13C.