Saturday's weather: Cloudy morning with outbreaks of rain across southern half of country

Today

Cloudy this morning across the southern half of the country with outbreaks of rain.

The rain will be heavy near the south coast with low cloud and mist but will ease and clear this afternoon.

Brighter drier conditions further north will extend to all parts this evening.

A cool day. Highest temperatures 11 to 14 degrees.

Light variable winds, but fresh easterly near south coasts.

Tonight

Other than isolated light showers near northwest coasts, tonight will be dry with good clear spells.

A cool night. Lowest temperatures 3 to 7 degrees - chilliest over Ulster.

Moderate northwest winds.