Saturday's weather: Another mostly dry and bright day with sunny spells

Today

Any mist or fog patches will soon clear this morning and it will be another mostly dry and bright day with sunny spells.

Cloud will, however, gradually thicken through the day in Atlantic coastal counties, producing some light rain or drizzle in parts of the northwest this evening.

Becoming breezy too, in freshening southerly winds, occasionally gusty along the west coast.

Top temperatures 15 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Tonight

Cloud amounts will increase from the west tonight and patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle in Atlantic coastal counties will extend eastwards overnight.

Mist and fog patches will develop as the night goes on. Light to moderate southerly winds will be fresh to strong along the Atlantic Seaboard and along some eastern coasts also.

A mild night, with lows of 9 to 12 degrees.