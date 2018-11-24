Saturday's weather: A largely dry day with some frost forming tonight

Today

Any mist or fog will soon clear this morning to give a largely dry day today in many central and western areas, but scattered showers will continue to affect eastern and southern counties.

There will be a few still heavy and prolonged in the south this morning.

Rather cloudy overall, with the best of the bright or sunny spells in Ulster and northwest Connacht.

Top temperatures will range 7 to 10 degrees in mostly light northeast breezes.

Winds will be fresher at times near windward coasts.

Tonight

Clearing skies over much of the country tonight will allow temperatures to fall to between -1 and +3 degrees with frosts forming.

Cloudier periods with showers near eastern and southern coasts.

Minimum temperatures staying above 4 degrees Celsius in these parts.

Light northeast breezes.