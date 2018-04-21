Saturday's weather: A largely dry and sunny day with highs of 19°

Today

Today will be largely dry and sunny for the morning.

In the east and south temperatures will reach between 15° and 19° degrees.

In the west, and particularly at the coast, temperatures will be several degrees lower and it will become cloudy during the afternoon.

Winds will be light and variable to start, becoming moderate southwesterly later.

Patches of sea fog will affect the south and southeast coast at times, making it cold at there at times.

Tonight

Rain will arrive in the west during the late evening, spreading eastwards overnight with a clearance to scattered showers following before morning.

Lowest temperatures of 6° to 8° degrees with moderate southwest winds.