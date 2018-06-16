Saturday morning: Sunny spells with scattered showers; Highest temperatures 14C to 18C

TODAY

The overnight rain will continue to clear eastwards early this morning and the day will bring a mix of bright or sunny spells with scattered showers.

Some heavy showers are likely in northern areas but elsewhere there will be a good deal of dry weather.

Highest temperatures will range from 14C degrees to 18C degrees. It will be quite breezy with moderate or fresh Westerly winds.

TONIGHT

Mainly dry this evening apart from a few light showers.

Clouds will increase with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the Atlantic tonight.

Lows of 9C to 11C degrees.