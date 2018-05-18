Salisbury attack: Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal discharged from hospital in UK

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from hospital, more than two months after the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

The 66-year-old had been hospitalised since the attack in the town on March 4th.

His daughter Yulia, who was also seriously affected by the nerve agent, was discharged last month.

Both father and daughter are said to be continuing the recovery process at undisclosed locations.

Confirming Mr Skripal's release, Salisbury District Hospital Chief Executive Cara Charles-Barks praised the "hard work, skill and professionalism" of medical staff.

She said said: "It is fantastic news that Sergei Skripal is well enough to leave Salisbury District Hospital.

"This has been a difficult time for those caught up in this incident – the patients, our staff and the people of Salisbury. I want to thank the public for their support, and I want to pay a special tribute to both the clinical staff here at the trust and those who work so hard behind the scenes."

According to the NHS, treatment for nerve agent exposure requires stabilising the patient and keeping them alive until their body can produce more enzymes to replace those that have been poisoned.

Full details of the treatment have not been disclosed.

A Wiltshire Police officer, Nick Bailey, was also affected by the nerve agent, but was released from hospital several weeks after the incident.

The Salisbury attack provoked a major diplomatic row after the UK accused Russia of being responsible for the poisoning - claims Russia has repeatedly denied.

It led to the UK and its allies, including Ireland, expelling Russian diplomats, with Russia providing a tit-for-tat response.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) previously confirmed the UK's findings that the novichok nerve agent was used in the attack.