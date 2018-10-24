Safety audit expanded to 40 schools as two more close their doors

Two Dublin schools failed to open their doors today after structural issues were discovered yesterday.

The Tyrrelstown Educate Together, built in 2011, and St Luke’s National School, built in 2012 have been asked to remain closed today.

The issues were uncovered as part of an audit of 30 buildings constructed by Western Building Systems.

The Department of Education said no “imminent danger” was identified but said the schools were closed as a “precautionary measure to allow for further detailed investigations at both schools.”

The audit was ordered after defects were found at Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan, Dublin forcing it to close a building and ask its transition year students to stay home.

St Luke's National School in Tyrrelstown

The new Minister for Education Joe McHugh yesterday confirmed that the audit has now been expanded to include 40 schools built by the company.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, the Taoiseach described the situation as “truly disgraceful,” noting that it “certainly appears that corners were cut back in the Celtic tiger period when it comes to the building of some of these schools.”

He said the safety audit should be complete by mid-November.

In a statement, Western Building Systems said its school projects have always passed compliance inspections in the past – and offer to meet with the Department of Education to discuss how it can help with the investigation.

“We fully recognise that this is a very important matter, not least for the pupils, parents and teachers of the schools involved,” it said.

“Until now, our integrity has never been questioned.

“Each of our Department of Education and Skills’ projects, both before and since the amendments to building regulations in 2014, were subjected to inspections during construction.

“Every time, each was certified as meeting compliance standards.”

Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan

On Newstalk Breakfast his morning, Fianna Fáil’s education spokesperson Thomas Byrne said plans must be put in place for the students affected.

“it is extremely worrying,” he said.

“As I said in the Dáil last night, it sends a shiver downs the nation’s spine when you hear the details.

“I think the Department has done the right thing in putting the safety of the children first.

“It also has to do the right thing by making sure that those children affected have somewhere to go to school, certainly after the mid-term break.

“And make sure that these problems don’t exist anywhere else.”

The Department of Education has said its target is to have interim accommodation in place for affected students after the Halloween break.