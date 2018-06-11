SUV stolen in Dublin with child in the back seat

A man and woman were pulled from the 4x4 on Sunday

People are seen walking in the Phoenix Park in Dublin | Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Gardaí are investigating a carjacking in Dublin on Sunday, in which an SUV was stolen with a child in the back seat.

A man and woman were threatened at knife point.

This ordeal began at around 11.15pm in the Phoenix Park.

An SUV was leaving the park when the driver was approached by a man armed with a knife.

A man and woman were pulled from the 4x4, which drove away with a child in the back seat.

It stopped a short distance away and the attacker ordered the couple to take the child out of the car.

Gardaí are still searching for the vehicle, which has not been found.