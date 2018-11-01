Ryanair's new luggage policy comes into effect from today

Ryanair's new baggage policy comes into effect from today.

Previously, non-priority customers had been allowed bring one small carry-on bag and have one bigger bag checked in at the gate, free of charge.

Under the new plans, however, non-priority passengers will have to pay between €8 and €10 to check in larger pieces of luggage.

Only one small carry on bag will be covered under the standard ticket price.

Priority passengers - who pay an extra €6-€8 - will continue to be allowed both a small bag and a larger 10kg one as carry-on luggage.

Customers can also pay for larger checked bags.

The airline has argued that the new policy will "speed up the boarding and cut flight delays".

The Italian competition watchdog announced in September that it is investigating the airline's new policy, arguing that baggage allowance could be considered an 'essential element' of air travel.

Yesterday, it confirmed that it has ordered Ryanair to provisionally suspend the new policy - suggesting the policy could mislead customers by providing a "false representation of the real ticket price".