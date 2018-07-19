Ryanair to cancel 16 Irish flights next Tuesday if strike by pilots goes ahead

Ryanair says it will cancel 16 Irish flights next Tuesday if a strike by Dublin-based pilots goes ahead.

Members of the Irish Air Line Pilots' Association - a branch of the Fórsa trade union - are set to strike tomorrow (July 20th) and again on July 24th.

Friday's industrial action will mark the second 24-hour strike in a dispute over issues such as seniority and base transfers.

The airline has already cancelled 24 flights between the UK and Ireland ahead of tomorrow's strike.

Union representatives indicated yesterday both the planned strikes are likely to go ahead, after there was no breakthrough in talks between management and the union.

Ryanair now says 16 flights will be cancelled next Tuesday if the strike is not called off by 7pm this evening.

In a letter to Fórsa, the airline said: "Fórsa's lack of urgency is unacceptable when your committee are unable to engage or negotiate."

Ryanair calls on FORSA to call off 24 July strike by less than 25% of our Irish pilots (over seniority & base transfer proposals which they can't explain and which don't even affect them): pic.twitter.com/OVse5kmgMi — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 19, 2018

Earlier, Ryanair confirmed it had signed a cabin crew union recognition deal with the German Ver.di union.

It comes after the company said yesterday it will be cancelling up to 600 flights next week due to a two-day strike by cabin crew in Belgium, Portugal and Spain.