Ryanair reverses decision to put around 300 Dublin-based staff on protective notice

Ryanair has reversed the decision to put around 300 Dublin-based pilots and cabin crew on protective notice.

During the recent dispute between the airline and pilots based here, Ryanair warned it would cut its Dublin-based fleet from 30 to 24 planes for the winter season - leading to fears of possible job losses.

The company blamed a "down turn in forward bookings and airfares in Ireland partly as a result of recent rolling strikes by Irish pilots" for the decision, as well as the "rapid growth" of its Polish charter airline.

However, today the airline confirmed that it will restore the six aircraft which were due to be transferred to Poland for the airline's winter 2018 schedule.

It comes after pilots unanimously voted to accept the terms of the deal agreed between the Fórsa union and the airline during talks mediated by Kieran Mulvey.

Ryanair's Eddie Wilson said: "The Board and management of Ryanair are committed to union recognition, and working constructively with our people and their unions to address their reasonable concerns, as long as this does not alter Ryanair’s low cost model or our ability to offer low fares to our customers.

"Since December last year, when the Board announced that we would recognise unions, Ryanair’s people have enjoyed significant pay increases, improved terms and conditions, and we have agreed to improved seniority structures, base transfers and annual leave."

Ryanair agreed to recognise unions last December, as part of its efforts to avoid threatened strikes by pilots during the Christmas period.