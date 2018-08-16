Ryanair dispute: More talks planned after three days of negotiations end without deal

Talks between Ryanair and pilots' union Fórsa are due to resume later this week, after three days of negotiations ended without a final deal.

Former head of the Workplace Relations Commission Kieran Mulvey has been mediating negotiations between the two sides since this week.

Three days - Monday to Wednesday - had been put aside for the talks at Dublin Airport.

However, the negotiations were adjourned just after midnight this morning following 12 hours of talks yesterday.

In a brief statement, Fórsa confirmed that they expected to meet the airline again 'later this week'.

It says there will be 'no further comment at this time' as Mr Mulvey has asked both sides to refrain from any public comments.

The talks began this week in the wake of five days of strike action by around 100 Dublin-based pilots, in a dispute over issues such as seniority and base transfers.

The strikes in recent weeks have led to the cancellation of around 100 flights to/from Ireland, leading to travel disruption for thousands of passengers.

No more strikes are planned, although there could be further action if no breakthrough is achieved in the current round of talks.