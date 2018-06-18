Ryanair calls for ban on alcohol sales at airports before 10am

Ryanair is calling for a ban on the early morning sale of alcohol at airports.

It's after a number of passengers forced an Ibiza bound flight from Dublin to divert to Paris on Saturday.

According to the airline, three people 'became disruptive' and were detained by police when the plane touched down.

Ryanair now says it wants airports to enforce a two-drink limit per person and refuse to sell alcohol before 10am.

In a statement, Ryanair observed: "We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority.

"It’s incumbent on the airports to introduce these preventative measures to curb excessive drinking and the problems it creates, rather than allowing passengers to drink to excess before their flights."

Under Irish law, most licenced premises - such as pubs - cannot open until 10.30am.

However, airports and rail services are among those exempt to the standard licencing rules.