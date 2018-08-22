Ryanair apologises after compensation cheques bounce

Ryanair has apologised after a number of compensation cheque’s issued to passengers after flight cancellations had bounced.

The airline said a “very small number” of cheques were issued without a signature because of an “administrative error.”

It said the issue affected less than 190 customers and the cheques were re-issued last week.

“We apologise sincerely for this inconvenience which arose out of our desire to issue these compensation cheques quickly to our customers,” reads the statement.

Thousands of passengers have been affected by Ryanair flight cancellations across Europe in recent weeks as pilots held strike action in a number of countries.

The airline’s Irish-based pilots have held five strike days in a dispute over seniority issues and base transfers.

Meanwhile pilots in Germany, Sweden, The Netherlands and Belgium held strike action on August 10th.

Compensation

Ryanair has said that all passengers affected were refunded or placed on different flights and all compensation claims valid under EU laws were processed with 10 working days.

However, a company spokesman told Sky News that EU rules state that if a strike delay or cancellation is beyond the airline's control "no compensation is payable."

"If these strikes, by a tiny minority of Ryanair pilots, were within Ryanair's control, there would have been no strikes and no cancellations," he added.

Ryanair previously claimed it did not have to pay compensation for the flights cancelled in July as they "were caused by extraordinary circumstances."

Additional reporting from IRN ...

