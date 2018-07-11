Ryanair and unions to hold last-ditch talks ahead of pilot strike

Unions and management at Ryanair are set to meet today in a final effort to break the deadlock over tomorrow's planned pilot strike.

The two sides will have talks at Dublin Airport around lunchtime.

The action by up to 100 pilots based in Dublin is set to go ahead – and the airline has said only flights to the UK will be affected.

It has cancelled 30 of its 290 Irish flights in an effort to ensure all flights between Ireland and the continent can operate as normal.

It said passengers that haven't been informed of cancellations can assume their flight will go ahead.

“What we have done is cancelled flights on high frequency routes to London and UK regional airports where we have got a lot of flights so customers can easily transfer onto another flight,” he said.

The strike is being organised by members of the Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA), which is a branch of the Fórsa union.

The dispute centres on issues like union recognition, base transfers and seniority.

Ryanair has said the disruption is “unnecessary” and insisted it has already sent the FÓRSA union “written proposals on seniority, annual leave and base transfers.”

The Commission for Aviation Regulation has urged affected passengers to make themselves aware of their entitlements in the event the strike does do ahead.

If a flight is cancelled, the airline is obliged to offer:

Re-routing as soon as possible

Re-routing at a later date at your convenience

A refund.

Full details of passenger entitlements are available here.