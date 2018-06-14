Rotunda Hospital apologises to mother whose baby was delivered stillborn

The Rotunda Hospital in Dublin has apologised to a mother whose baby was delivered stillborn.

The Carson family say what should have been the happiest days of their lives turned into utter devastation.

Barbara Carson from Castleknock in Dublin was seen frequently during her pregnancy as she was carrying identical twins, but the inquest heard there were no significant concerns.

On the 9th of September 2015 she was admitted to the Rotunda Hospital as her leg was swollen, and she had a C-section two days later.

Baby Andrew was delivered first and his twin Ethan a minute later.

However, baby Ethan was pale and unresponsive and resuscitation efforts didn’t work.

A post mortem showed Ethan had died from oxygen deprivation as his umbilical cord had been compressed after it attached in a vulnerable position.

This velamentous cord insertion went undiagnosed.

After the Coroner returned a narrative verdict, the Rotunda Hospital apologised to baby Ethan’s mother and family, saying the care afforded to them fell below the standard they would expect and aspire to.

Ethan’s family said Andrew has been denied a lifetime of memories that he should be sharing with his twin brother.

The Carson family said: "We had to fight for two years and nine months to uncover the truth and finally get answers as to what happened to baby Ethan.

"What should have been one of the happiest days of our lives turned into utter devastation. Ethan and Andrew go alongside each other in perfect unity."

The statement adds: "The hospital apology speaks for itself. We would like to thank our family, friends and legal team."