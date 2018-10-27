WATCH: Roof dating from 1880s to be replaced on Dublin's Pearse Station

Iarnród Éireann has announced plans for works across the October bank holiday weekend.

There will be some service alterations for DART and Commuter services - including track works on southside DART and Glasnevin Junction

While there will be extra trains from Howth, Drogheda and Maynooth for the Dublin City Marathon.

The company is also to renew and replace the roof of Dublin's Pearse Station, which dates from the 1880s.

The company says the structure is in poor condition, and protective mesh netting has been in place in the station below roof level in recent years to protect customers and rail services.

Its replacement has been identified as "a crucial safety project."

While the roof is not a protected structure, Irish Rail has said that the external appearance and character of the structure should be maintained.

The current roof on Pearse Station | Image: YouTube/Iarnrod Eireann

The project will cost €17m and is funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The operation will take place over a period of 23 months.

While the vast majority of works will not affect rail services and are also planned to take place at daytime to reduce impact on the surrounding areas, it is expected the station will need to be closed for up to 13 weekends over the 23-month period for round-the-clock works.

A crash deck will be installed to protect the station area during normal operations, and additional customer service staff will be on the platforms to manage crowds and provide assistance.