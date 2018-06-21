'Riverdance' stars to dance 12 hours for charity

The stars of 'Riverdance' are taking to the streets of Dublin Thursday for a dance-a-thon.

They are taking part in 12 hours of continuous dance in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Some 580 dancers from dance schools across Ireland are joining in the event outside the Gaiety Theatre.

Calm before the #Riverdanceathon storm this morning @gaiety_theatre ! We will be joined by 580 dancers from 10am to 10pm raising funds for @alzheimersocirl stop by if you can and show your support for the #charityevent #Riverdance pic.twitter.com/w1jbOZtRI0 — Riverdance (@Riverdance) June 21, 2018

'Riverdance' executive producer Julian Erskine says it is very close to their hearts.

"Our general manager for many years. a gentleman called Ronan Smith, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

"So it's as a tribute to Ronan, who will be with us today, that we're trying to heighten awareness of what it's like living with Alzheimer's and living with people who have Alzheimer's".

File photo shows the cast of Riverdance on the Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin during a world record attempt in 2013 | Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

He says it is going to be a really exciting event.

"It's the anticipation of seeing Riverdancers out of their comfort zone - you're not going the Gaiety or into a theatre to see them.

"They're out on the street... it couldn't be any more up close and personal cause you're a couple of feet away from the dancers.

"And the dancers love it too, because they have that direct, personal connection with the audience".