Rickshaws to be licenced under new transport regulations

New powers and restrictions are to be introduced on the use of rickshaws in Ireland.

There will be a ban on motorised rickshaws, while slower, non-motorised rickshaws will need to be licenced.

Drivers and vehicles will also be vetted and registered.

Transport Minister Shane Ross has brought a draft general scheme to Cabinet to amend the Taxi Regulation Act, 2013.

Announcing the changes, Minister Ross said: "I am acutely aware of the dangers posed by rickshaws on our streets."

"The Government has today approved my proposals to amend the Taxi Regulation Act 2013.

"These new measures will ensure that rickshaw drivers and vehicles are vetted and registered and I am confident that this will significantly improve safety for passengers and for all road users.

"The new approach will also enhance customer experience and help improve the ambiance in our city centres, bringing further benefits for tourism and local businesses."

The legislation will introduce new detention powers to ensure enforcement of a ban on motorised rickshaws carrying passengers.

The bill will give powers to the National Transport Authority (NTA) to introduce a licensing regime for non-motorised ones.

The provisions will largely mirror existing licensing and enforcement requirements for taxis.

This will include vehicle checking and registration, driver vetting as well as requirements regarding insurance and fare regulation.

The Department of Transport says a key component will be to ensure a ban on motorised rickshaws carrying passengers is enforced, with the introduction of comprehensive new detention powers.

These powers will allow an officer to remove a vehicle for further examination.