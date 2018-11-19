Review underway into cancer gene test "transcription error" at Dublin hospital

A Dublin hospital has ordered a review after a new controversy hit the country's cancer screening services at the weekend.

Crumlin Children’s Hospital is investigating how a woman was incorrectly told she did not have a gene that put her at higher risk of developing cancer.

She was told last month that she had tested positive for the BRCA1 gene – after being informed in 2009 that she had tested negative.

The woman is now being treated for an aggressive form of ovarian cancer.

The hospital has apologised, saying it wants to reassure other patients who have undergone testing that it wasn't a testing error, but a transcription error.

In a statement, the Children's Hospital Group said it believes it was an isolated incident caused by human error.

It said it "regrets the series of events" that led to the woman's current "difficult situation."

The group said: "We want to offer reassurance to other patients who have undergone testing that this is not a testing error and therefore there is no cause for concern or distress."

The hospital has opened a review of the transcriptions of all BRACA genetic cancer test results as a precaution,

Labour Party Health Spokesperson, Alan Kelly, said the HSE must put in place a system of communication to reassure concerned patients.

“I understand a review is going on in relation to 3,500 cases – which can be done quickly, by next week, he said.

“Really we need to find out, is this a transcribing error and if so can they clearly give confidence to all of the people who have had this test down over the last number of years.

“What particularly is of worry to me is the fact that there does not seem to be any form of follow-up for anyone today who is concerned about this news.

“The HSE quite clearly have to put in place some form of communication system so that anyone who has concerns will be able to contact them.”

Yesterday the Department of health said Minister Simon Harris had been assured that "steps are being taken to ensure the error that occurred here is not replicated elsewhere."