Review recommends new 'seasonal' work permit for short-term workers

A Government review has recommended the introduction of a Seasonal Employment Permit, to allow certain categories of short-term workers.

The scheme could see people from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) allowed to work in Ireland.

It is part of a review of Ireland's Economic Migration Policy, requested by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

It said this is to "help meet, in the short to medium term the demand for skills and labour in the Irish economy without disrupting the Irish labour market."

Earlier this year, Minister Heather Humphreys announced a pilot scheme - which saw 500 permits for horticulture workers, 250 for meat processing operatives and 50 for dairy farm assistants.

An additional 500 permits for meat processing operatives were also issued in August.

The pilot scheme was announced following an evidence-based business case, submitted by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

To date, a total of 276 permits have issued for meat processing operatives, dairy farm assistants and horticultural workers.

As of September 1st, 11,238 applications for employment permits have been received - an increase of 29% (8,690) as at the same time in 2017.

While 8,043 permits have issued to date, an increase of 6% over same time 2017.

"Skills critical to business"

Launching the review, Minister Humphreys said: "I requested this review because our economy and labour market have changed fundamentally in recent years and I wanted to ensure that our policy remains fit for purpose.

"First and foremost, it confirms that the current employment permits system is robust and has served the country well in recent years, allowing us to focus on attracting skills critical to business.

"It also tells us that now, in the context of strong employment growth, new pressures are emerging that need to be addressed and, in this regard, I am satisfied that some adjustments are needed.

"On the one hand, we will continue to ensure that Ireland can attract highly skilled foreign workers, while on the other hand, we will allow the system to respond to proven labour shortages that arise from time to time in lower skilled occupations."

Recommendations

Key recommendations from the review include changes to the current twice-yearly review of the Highly Skilled and Ineligible Employment Lists - which deal with labour market access for non-EEA workers - to make the system more responsive in real-time.

It also said there should be the introduction of a Seasonal Employment Permit, to facilitate certain categories of short-term workers.

A review of salary thresholds and other criteria for the various employment permit types should also be carried out to ensure "a good fit" with changing skills and labour market needs with minimal disruption to the labour market.