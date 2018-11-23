Review of genetic tests at Crumlin Children's Hospital finds no other issues

A review by Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin into an error in communicating a genetic test result to a patient has been completed.

The hospital says it found "no further discrepancy" in communicating the correct result.

The review was carried out after it emerged a woman was incorrectly told she did not have a gene that put her at higher risk of developing cancer.

The woman was told in 2009 that she tested negative for the BRCA1 gene.

However, it is reported that her doctors were told last month that the woman in question had tested positive for the gene.

She is now being treated for an aggressive form of ovarian cancer.

The review was supervised by two senior consultants to provide clinical oversight of the process.

In a statement, Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin (OLCHC) says: "We want to offer reassurance to all patients who have undergone genetic consultation at OLCHC that there is no concern regarding the accuracy in communicating the correct result of their positive Diagnostic Genetic BRCA test.

"We wish to reiterate that there is no concern regarding the accuracy of the BRCA test itself, regrettably the error occurred in communicating the test result."

The hospital says it will now audit the accuracy of correspondence to patients who had a negative diagnostic genetic BRCA test result.

Patients who have any concerns are asked to contact a dedicated genetics helpline at OLCHC on 01-409-6219 (open Monday to Friday, from 9.00am-5.30pm).