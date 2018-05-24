Revenue hound dog Elvis sniffs out illegal cigarettes worth €408,000

Revenue detector dog Elvis has uncovered 670,000 contraband cigarettes at a business in County Meath.

Officials said the cigarettes branded 'Jim' have an estimated retail value of over €408,000 - representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of nearly €300,000.

The seizure was part of an intelligence-led operation targeting the supply and sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco.

Revenue is urging anyone with information about smuggling or the sale of contraband tobacco to contact them.

Image: Revenue