Revenue dog sniffs out drugs worth €161,000 in Portlaoise

More than 7kg of herbal cannabis was seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre as a result of routine profiling on Tuesday.

Revenue officers discovered the illegal drugs in separate parcels originating in Thailand and the US.

Both were destined for addresses in Dublin.

The drugs had an estimated value of €140,000, and were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Stella.

Image: Revenue

While on Monday officers, again at Portlaoise Mail Centre, seized 3.5kgs of cannabis resin worth €21,000.

The parcel, which originated in Thailand, was bound for an address in Dublin.

Image: Revenue

The drugs were concealed in the inner lining of a suitcase, declared as 'baby clothes'.

Investigations are ongoing.