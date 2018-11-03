Revenue dog discovers Cocaine worth €4.6 million euro at Rosslare Port

Gardai and customs have struck a major blow against organised crime following the interception of €4.6 million euro worth of Cocaine at Rosslare Port.

Revenue detector dog 'Defor' and officers equipped with a mobile x-ray scanner, discovered 66kgs of the drug during an operation carried out by Regional Customs at Rosslare in co-operation with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Gardai say the seizure was part of ongoing operations targetting consignments of freight arriving here from Europe.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are continuing.