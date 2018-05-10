Revenue detector dog sniffs out €10,000 in Cork

Some €10,000 in cash, suspected of being the proceeds of crime, has been seized at Ringaskiddy Ferry Port in Cork.

Officers made the discovery during on routine profiling on Wednesday morning.

They stopped and searched a vehicle that was about to board the ferry to Roscoff.

With the assistance of Revenue detector dog Marley, the cash was found hidden in a holdall in the boot.

Two large dogs were also being transported in the boot of vehicle.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

It is being held in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

Cannabis was seized in a separate operation | Image: Revenue

In a separate operation later Wednesday evening, Cork Revenue officers - again assisted by Marley - carried out a search under warrant of a house in Midleton and seized 2,200 unstamped 'L&M' cigarettes.

These have an estimated value of €1,300, and represent a potential loss to the exchequer of €1,000.

During the search, officers also found a cannabis grow house and seized cannabis with an estimated value of €2,000.

Local gardaí were also called to assist in the operation.

A man and woman, both Polish nationals aged in their 20s, were interviewed and files are being prepared with a view to prosecution.