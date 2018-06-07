Revealed: Ireland's most popular visitor attractions in 2017

Fáilte Ireland has published its annual list of Ireland's most popular visitor attractions.

The figures for 2017 show almost all its key attractions enjoyed another busy year for visitors.

Topping the list of 'free to enter' attractions, the National Gallery of Ireland surpassed the one million visitor mark for the first time, experiencing 41% growth.

The National Gallery of Ireland | Image: Fáilte Ireland

This was particularly helped by the re-opening of its permanent collection halfway through the year, as well as hosting two major exhibitions of Caravaggio and Vermeer.

The most popular fee-charging attraction remains the Guinness Storehouse - with a total of 1,711,281 visitors through its doors, up 64,000 on the previous year.

Outside the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin | Image: Fáilte Ireland

The Cliffs of Moher and Dublin Zoo came in second and third place in the same category.

Overall, the top five fee-charging attractions during 2017 were:

Guinness Storehouse - 1,711,281 (+4%)

Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience - 1,527,000 (+7%)

Dublin Zoo - 1,264,300 (+10%)

National Aquatic Centre - 1,099,756 (+6%)

Book of Kells - 983,410 (+10%)

Among the 'free to enter' attractions, the National Gallery of Ireland had a total of 1,065,929 visitors - followed by Castletown House Parklands in second place and the Glendalough Site in third.

The National Gallery of Ireland - 1,065,929 (+41%)

Castletown House Parklands - 666,541

Glendalough Site - 639,826

National Botanic Gardens - 569,652 (-2%)

DLR LexIcon (Dun Laoighaire Rathdown) - 525,708 (+12%)

Fáilte Ireland says it provided capital funding of over €22m for a variety of tourism projects.