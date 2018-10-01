Residents evacuated after "improvised explosive device" discovered in Dublin housing estate

Residents of a Dublin housing estate were asked to evacuate their homes last night after an explosive device was discovered under a car.

The Army Bomb Disposal Team arrived in Whitehall in the north of the city at around 9:55pm.

After discovering a viable “improvised explosive device,” they evacuated the area and put a cordon in place.

After residents were brought to safety, it is understood the team carried out a controlled explosion on the device and removed it from the area.

Residents in Yellow Road Whitehall have been asked to leave their homes and the road has been blocked off due to a bomb threat. Gardai and Defence Forces are at the scene. pic.twitter.com/wojSKASWrH — Cllr Paul McAuliffe (@PaulMcauliffe) September 30, 2018

The explosive was taken to a military facility for further examination.

The scene was eventually declared safe at 1:20 am.

A spokesperson for the Irish Defence forces said any members of the pubic that “encounter such munitions” in the future should maintain a safe distance and contact Gardaí immediately.