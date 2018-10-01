Residents evacuated after "improvised explosive device" discovered in Dublin housing estate

It is understood the Army Bomb Disposal Team carried out a controlled explosion

File photo

Residents of a Dublin housing estate were asked to evacuate their homes last night after an explosive device was discovered under a car.

The Army Bomb Disposal Team arrived in Whitehall in the north of the city at around 9:55pm.

After discovering a viable “improvised explosive device,” they evacuated the area and put a cordon in place.

After residents were brought to safety, it is understood the team carried out a controlled explosion on the device and removed it from the area.

The explosive was taken to a military facility for further examination.

The scene was eventually declared safe at 1:20 am.

A spokesperson for the Irish Defence forces said any members of the pubic that “encounter such munitions” in the future should maintain a safe distance and contact Gardaí immediately.