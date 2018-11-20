Report recommends restricting public access to rape trials in Northern Ireland

A preliminary review of how rape cases are conducted in Northern Ireland recommends the exclusion of the public from proceedings.

The review was initiated following the acquittal of two Irish rugby players - Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding - after a nine-week rape trial in Belfast earlier this year.

The interim report, from retired judge John Gillen, makes a series of recommendations on the way rape and other serious sexual offence trials are conducted by the criminal justice system in the North.

It suggests excluding members of the general public from proceedings - only allowing access to those directly involved, close family members of the complainant and defendant, and the press.

Elsewhere, the review recommends those accused of rape should not be named before they are charged but they should be publicly named once charged.

It proposes that any cross-examination of complainants be pre-recorded away from the court itself.

It also calls for the introduction of legislation to manage the risks caused by the inappropriate use of social media.

According to BBC, the review is also recommending the introduction of measures "to combat rape myths and stereotypes that may influence the judgement of a jury".

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, the author of the report said he was not persuaded defendants should also retain anonymity in sexual offence trials – as they do here in the Republic.

Mr Gillen also suggested: “We want to increase the ability to get a fair trial, and many of my suggestions would benefit the accused as well.”

The review will now go on to public consultation.