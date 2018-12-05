Repealthe8th and #Brexit dominated Twitter in 2018

Social media site Twitter has revealed its top Irish trends for 2018.

It was another year of political discourse on the platform, with the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment being one of the most discussed topics.

Other popular hashtags shared were #Together4Yes, #8thRef, #Savethe8th and #Repealthe8th.

This was closely followed by discussion around #Brexit and the Presidential election, using #Aras18.

This hashtag also unlocked a special Presidential emoji, depicting Áras an Uachtaráin with the green, white and orange of the Irish Tricolour.

Of course, chatter about the weather was a hot (or cold) topic - #beastfromtheeast was the next most popular hashtag of the year.

Other popular weather related discussions were #stormemma, #sneachta and #snowmageddon.

Further afield, the #WorldCup was the sporting event of the year - with fans and players alike tweeting about the best goals, misses, red cards and triumphs.

Another of this year's most popular international stories happened in May, when Britain's Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in the #royalwedding.

Beyond the World Cup, sport continued to be one of the most hotly debated topics of the year.

Manchester United and Liverpool were the most mentioned sports teams by Irish Twitter users.

While, not surprisingly, @IrishRugby was also up there in the most mentioned, as was Conor McGregor and @officialgaa.

One of the most watched television shows of the year, #LoveIsland, was equally as popular.

Ireland is still the most successful country in Eurovision Song Contest history and although we did not relive the glory days of the 1990s, Ryan O'Shaughnessy made it through to the final in Lisbon in May - and helped to make #Eurovision the second most used television and entertainment hashtag.

Irish television viewers clearly love a good debate as the next three spots went to current affairs programmes.

While a tweet during #StormEmma from the Mater Hospital, about their staff staying overnight, was one of the most retweeted and liked of the year

Many of our amazing hospital staff are sleeping overnight in the Mater so they can care for patients tomorrow. #StormEmma



Give this as many retweets as you can before they get up in the morning



Video cred to @cirdowling#ThankYou pic.twitter.com/DpiPLl9L73 — The Mater Foundation (@TheMaterFoundat) March 1, 2018

The country also came to a near standstill during the weekend of #beastfromtheeast, with workers staying home and schools and colleges staying closed.

Many people remember the Friday night events with a JCB at Lidl Fortunestown- which has since been re-built.

But the company caused a bit of a stir when they lightened the moment with this witty tweet the following morning:

So err... anyone do anything nice over the weekend? — Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) March 5, 2018

Another hugely popular tweet of the year was back in January, when The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died.

Her bandmates said they were "devastated" on her passing, and paid tribute:

We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.

Noel, Mike and Fergal — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018



