Renowned scientist David Goodall ends life at Swiss assisted suicide clinic

A British-born scientist has died after travelling to Switzerland to end his life at a clinic at the age of 104.
Renowned ecologist David Goodall had travelled to the assisted suicide clinic from his home in Australia, where euthanasia is forbidden.
Yesterday, he told a packed news conference: "There are many things I would like to do, but it's too late."
Dr Goodall added: "I'm content to leave them undone."
Four family members and a close friend had travelled to be at his side when he ended his life.
IRN