Renewed appeal to help locate missing Louth teenager Alan Ryan

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to find 16-year-old Alan Ryan.

He has been missing from his home in Drogheda, Co Louth since September 22nd.

Alan was last seen on October 2nd at Aston Quay in Dublin.

He is described as being 5' 11" , with brown hair and blue eyes.

Alan is known to frequent Dublin city centre.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041-9874-200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.