Renewed appeal over murder of Mikolai Wilk in Co Cork

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information in relation to the murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Co Cork.

It follows the adjournment of an inquest into his death.

He was murdered at The Bridge House, Maglin in Ballincollig on June 10th this year.

Gardaí say a number of people have come forward with information to date have thanked the public for their assistance.

However, they are continuing to appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward.

Speaking at Gurranabraher Garda Station, Superintendent Colm O'Sullivan said: "This was an incident that shocked the Ballincollig and wider communities.

"Shortly after 3.00am, a number of men with weapons went into the Wilk family home and murdered Mikolaj and assaulted his partner.

"At approximately 4.20am, Cork County Fire Service responded to a car on fire at Iniskenny, Ballinora, Waterfall.

"This car, a dark colour BMW 3 series, was found within 6km from the Wilk home at Bridge House, Maglin, Ballincollig.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information, who may have seen this BMW around the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora and Waterfall areas between 2.00am and 5.00am on the 10th June 2018, to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946-200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station."

His partner was admitted to hospital at the time for non-life threatening injuries.

They are both originally from Poland.