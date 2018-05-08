Renewed appeal for witnesses following discovery of injured man in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses following the discovery of an injured man.

The injured man, who is in his 30s, was found by a passer-by on the Firhouse Road at around 8.15pm on Saturday evening.

He is believed to have been injured accidentally as the result of a fall.

The man remains in a serious condition in Tallaght Hospital.

Gardaí say they are appealing for witnesses, in particular a woman who stopped at the scene to help.

She is described as being in her late 30s or early 40s, with blonde hair and driving a large black saloon car (possibly a Hyundai).

She had a child with her in the car, and left before gardaí arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01-666-6500.