Renewed appeal for witnesses following discovery of injured man in Dublin

The man in his 30s is believed to have been received his injuries accidentally

News
Renewed appeal for witnesses following discovery of injured man in Dublin

File photo. Image: RollingNews.ie

Gardaí in Dublin have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses following the discovery of an injured man.

The injured man, who is in his 30s, was found by a passer-by on the Firhouse Road at around 8.15pm on Saturday evening.

He is believed to have been injured accidentally as the result of a fall.

The man remains in a serious condition in Tallaght Hospital.

Gardaí say they are appealing for witnesses, in particular a woman who stopped at the scene to help.

She is described as being in her late 30s or early 40s, with blonde hair and driving a large black saloon car (possibly a Hyundai).

She had a child with her in the car, and left before gardaí arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01-666-6500.

 