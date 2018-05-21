Renewed appeal for information on the murder of Anastasia Kriegel

Gardaí investigating the discovery of the body of Anastasia Kriegel are renewing their appeal to the public.

The body of the 14-year-old was found on the Clonee Road in Lucan last Thursday.

Ana, as she was also known, was last seen at St Catherine's Park in Lucan at 5.30pm last Monday, close to the disused house where her body was found.

Gardaí on scene after Anastasia Kriegel's body was discovered in Lucan | File photo

Gardaí are particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have been in St Catherine's Park area on Monday May 14th from 5.00pm.

Anyone with information, or who can assist with the investigation, is asked to contact Lucan garda station on 01-666-7300, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.