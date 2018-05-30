Body of Jastine Valdez arrives in the Philippines

The body of Jastine Valdez has arrived in the Philippines, more than a week after she was abducted and killed in Ireland.

The 24-year-old Filipina student was abducted in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow earlier this month.

Her body was found in Rathmichael in Dublin two days after her disappearance - less than a day after suspect Mark Hennessy was shot dead by police.

Jastine's remains were accompanied to the Philippines by her parents and Mark Christopher Congdon, the Philippine Honorary Consul in Dublin.

Consul Congdon, speaking on behalf of the Valdez family, expressed gratitude to the Philippine government for their assistance in bringing the family's only daughter home.

In a statement, the government said: "Valdez’s remains are now on their way to her hometown in Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya, by official police escort."

Jastine Valdez

Jastine was born in the Philippines and came to Ireland to study.

She came here to join her parents, who are naturalised Irish citizens.

Her parents have previously thanked the Irish people for their "support, compassion and sympathy" following their daughter's death.