Record numbers travelling through Dublin Airport on 'busiest weekend ever'

Record numbers of passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport over the coming days, with airport authorities expecting the "busiest weekend ever".

On Friday, 110,000 passengers arrived and departed through the airport.

Passengers numbers are said to be up 4% on the same weekend last year.

This year's August bank holiday weekend is set to be the busiest of the year at the airport.

Anyone passing flying from Dublin is being advised to allow extra time for security checks.

Siobhan O'Donnell from the DAA says there will be extra staff on hand to help over the weekend.

She explained: "This is our busiest weekend ever in the history of the airport, with over 422,000 people arriving and departing over the entire weekend.

"It is busy - we've got extra staff on duty. We've got customer care teams - they've got pink high-vis vests on, so they'll be there to help passengers get through as smoothly as possible."

It comes after figures released by the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) yesterday said Dublin Airport has seen record increases in passenger numbers - with 30 million people set to pass through the airport this year.