Reaction to the Khashoggi Case

A former ambassador gives us his view.

Former Irish Abassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Niall Holohan,speaks to Ivan Yates and gives us his view on the case of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

 

Listen to the full podcast:


4 Related articles
Jamal Khashoggi's final column published two weeks after journalist went missing

Jamal Khashoggi's final column published two weeks after journalist went missing

Dublin event featuring Saudi ambassador cancelled over missing journalist

Dublin event featuring Saudi ambassador cancelled over missing journalist

Trump: Khashoggi case 'guilty until proven innocent' like Brett Kavanaugh

Trump: Khashoggi case 'guilty until proven innocent' like Brett Kavanaugh

Jamal Khashoggi case: Top Saudi diplomat 'leaves Turkey' before Istanbul home due to be searched

Jamal Khashoggi case: Top Saudi diplomat 'leaves Turkey' before Istanbul home due to be searched