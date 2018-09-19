Raise the Roof: Cross-party politicians launch emergency housing motion

A cross-party group of opposition TDs has launched a motion demanding emergency measures to tackle the ongoing housing and homelessness crises.

The motion calls for the crises to be declared a national emergency and for a doubling of capital expenditure on public and affordable housing.

TDs are demanding an emergency building programme of social housing on public lands and the introduction of "aggressive measures" to bring vacant properties back into use.

The motion also calls for legislation to make it illegal for landlords, banks and investment funds to evict tenants and homeowners who are facing mortgage distress into homelessness - and enshrine the right to housing in the Constitution.

'Raise the Roof'

The bill will be debated on October 3rd to coincide with a major public demonstration against Government housing policy.

The 'Raise the Roof: Homes for All' rally will see demonstrators gathering outside the Dáil at 12:30pm on October 3rd.

The rally was organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) along with a number of homeless charities and advocacy and campaign groups.

The motion has the support of all the opposition parties with the exception of Fianna Fáil – which is facilitating the Government through the confidence and supply arrangement.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin at the launch of the cross party Raise The Roof emergency motion on housing, 19-09-2018. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

National Emergency

In a statement, Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin called for the support of all " opposition TDs including Fianna Fáil, who want budget 2019 to be a housing Budget."

"Failure to do so shows that such calls from the party are insincere,” he said.

Solidarity TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the housing crisis is already a national emergency in all but name.

"Fine Gael has been in government for 7 years," he said.

"In that time the list for council housing has grown from 96,000 to 136,000 [and] homelessness has quadrupled to 10,000 with an unprecedented number of children living in emergency accommodation.

“Hundreds of thousands of people and a whole section of young people are locked out of the housing market as a result of extortionate rents and totally unaffordable house prices. "Meanwhile developers are hoarding land and lining their pockets with unprecedented profits."

Solidarity TD Richard Boyd Barrett at the launch of the cross party Raise The Roof emergency motion on housing, 19-09-2018. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Warning that "enough is enough," he called for a "mass movement of people power on the streets to force the government to abandon its reliance on the private sector and to deliver public and affordable housing for all those who need it."

"I am calling on everyone who cares about seeing an end to the horrors of homelessness, evictions, astronomical rents and overcrowding to take to the streets on October 3rd," he said.

Homeless

According to the latest Department of Housing figures, there were 9,891 homeless people accessing emergency accommodation in Ireland in July.

The figure marks a 21% since July 2017.

Over the same time period, the number of homeless families rose by 24% and the number of homeless children shot up by 30%.

The Housing Minister has admitted that the numbers are "unacceptable," but insisted that progress is being made.

The Government recently confirmed the establishment of a new Land Development Agency, it claims will build 150,000 new homes over the next 20 years.

Opposition parties have criticised the plan - warning that it will lead to the wholesale privatisation of public lands.