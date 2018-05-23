Rail services between Dalkey and Greystones to be suspended again this weekend

Disruption to rail services between Greystones and Dalkey will continue across the weekend, Irish Rail has confirmed.

A fire in a signalling relay room in Bray last Friday has led to widespread disruption across DART and Commuter services.

The blaze is said to have caused significant damage to equipment.

Trains between Bray and Greystones remain suspended.

There has also been major disruption to services between Dalkey and Bray, including a full suspension every day after evening peak hours.

Trains are also operating slowly between the two stations during morning and evening rush hours, with a 30 minute journey time.

In a statement this afternoon, Irish Rail confirmed that trains between Greystones and Dalkey will not operate this weekend.

Update: all Dalkey to Greystones services will be suspended on Sat 26th and Sun 27th May to allow repair and testing on signalling systems to take place. Full info including current service alterations up to Fri 25th May at link https://t.co/YCsDqRZyyr — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 23, 2018

The transport company said: "This is to allow for repair works and vital testing of replacement signalling equipment to take place across the weekend, to establish if normal services can resume from Monday 28th May, or if a curtailed service will continue to operate."